Chick-fil-A fans brave cold for year's worth of free food in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) -- As is customary whenever a new location opens, Chick-fil-A fans showed up in big numbers in hopes to get a free year's worth of food.Dozens of fans braved the cold in Wake Forest overnight in an attempt to 'Eat Mor Chikin' in 2020. The restaurant is opening on Wednesday in Heritage Village on Forestville Road.The first 100 customers in the door get 52 free meals - one for each week of the year.