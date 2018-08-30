BUSINESS

Clayton gets a new cigar bar: The Cuban Cigar

Photo: Eric B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cigar bar and tobacco shop has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition, called The Cuban Cigar, is located at 901 Town Centre Blvd. in Clayton.

Visitors can expect a wide selection of wooden pipes, pipe tobacco, cigar cutters, lighters, premium tobacco accessories and, of course, cigars. The merchandise is showcased in large glass cabinets. A smokers' lounge is also available.

The Cuban Cigar has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Eric B., who reviewed the new shop on Aug. 23, wrote, "Finally a cigar lounge in Clayton! The cigar selection here is really good, and they will get in anything I want."

The Cuban Cigar's business hours were not available at the time of publication.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Raleigh business focuses on clean beauty
From curry to succulents: 3 new businesses to check out in downtown Raleigh
Booz Allen Hamilton expanding, creating 200 jobs in Cumberland County
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
More Business
Top Stories
3 killed in crash on I-40 in Johnston County identified, 1 charged
Rolesville High cancels after-school activities after receiving phoned threat
Area school districts keep thousands of dollars in unclaimed lunch money
Chapel Hill police officer placed on leave after concerns about tattoo
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Raleigh business focuses on clean beauty
Chapel Hill police chief told officers to 'stay way out' during Silent Sam toppling
Show More
Motorcyclist critically injured in Fayetteville crash
1 seriously injured in shooting at Garner hotel
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 70 in Durham
Boy swept into sewer rescued after poking finger out of manhole
NC Triangle Starry Night Walk and 5k Run coming to Raleigh
More News