Clayton gets a new cigar bar: The Cuban Cigar

A new cigar bar and tobacco shop has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition, called The Cuban Cigar , is located at 901 Town Centre Blvd. in Clayton.Visitors can expect a wide selection of wooden pipes, pipe tobacco, cigar cutters, lighters, premium tobacco accessories and, of course, cigars. The merchandise is showcased in large glass cabinets. A smokers' lounge is also available.The Cuban Cigar has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.Eric B., who reviewed the new shop on Aug. 23, wrote, "Finally a cigar lounge in Clayton! The cigar selection here is really good, and they will get in anything I want."The Cuban Cigar's business hours were not available at the time of publication.