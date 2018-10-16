CONSUMER

Climate change could raise beer prices, study says

Climate change could raise beer prices. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on October 16, 2018.

Beer makers are bracing for the impact of climate change.

A study published in Nature Plants says barley crops could fall as much as 17% by the end of the century due to heat waves and droughts.

"Although not the most concerning impact of future climate change, climate-related weather extremes may threaten the availability and economic accessibility of beer," the study says.

Some big brewers are already taking steps to maintain supplies of barley, according to The Wall Street Journal.

But it may not be enough. The study says in a worst case scenario, beer prices in the U.S. could double while beer drinking falls by 20%.
