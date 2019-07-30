Cooper signs bill letting distilleries sell alcohol on site

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Liquor lovers can raise a toast after Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 290 into law. The measure is aimed at helping distilleries boost business and sell alcohol in the state.The governor signed the bill Monday afternoon at Graybeard Distillery in Durham. The new law gives distilleries the right to serve cocktails on-site and sell more alcohol in house.The move also makes it easier for distillers to do business with bars and restaurants. The governor was joined by other lawmakers at the signing ceremony, and Cooper said the bill's passage is good for business."People can come to the place, take the tour, see how it's made. Then taste it. And really experience it," Cooper said. "The distilleries had not been given that freedom. This gives them the kind of freedom that our craft beer industries have."The bill, which goes into effect September 1, will help level the playing field, said Scott Russ of Graybeard Distillery."We're now able to bring folks in and show them how to make this product," Russ said. "And sample the product, and also engage with them a little more and show versatility in the product. It's going to essentially create new revenue streams for the state."Cooper reminded potential critics that the state still has stringent alcohol controls in place."I think these distilleries will be gearing up over the next month and ready to go," Cooper said. "And remember, we still have a tight regulation system in North Carolina for alcohol and you have to worry about consumption and safety and all of those things -- and I think this legislation is a good balance."Distillery owners couldn't be more pleased."It'll justify the expenditure of the investment of expanding this," Russ said. "I'm just kind of over the moon right now. This was fantastic."