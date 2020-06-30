RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Open Door Yoga was forced to take its classes online when COVID-19 struck in North Carolina, but when everything reopens, Open Door Yoga will not be opening its doors.
Owner Monica Shannon is closing her brick and mortar yoga studio after 13 years of business. She said she can no longer hold the line and needs to break her lease.
"Nobody opens a business thinking that they're going to have to end it this way," Shannon said.
She has already begun moving out of the space.
"We've sold off a lot of our props to students," Shannon said.
She's not the only business owner falling on hard times because of the pandemic. Colors of Yoga is another yoga studio in the area that has decided to call it quits.
Gyms and bars are the only remaining businesses in the state ordered to stay closed.
A group of bar owners recently sued Governor Roy Cooper for extending Phase 2 and prohibiting them from welcoming back customers.
SEE ALSO: Lt. Gov Dan Forest suing Gov. Roy Cooper over COVID-19 response
But even as Shannon's business is going under, she's not resentful.
"I feel like Governor Cooper did the right thing," she said.
Shannon isn't willing to put people's safety in jeopardy for profits.
"We have a lot of students who are vulnerable with this virus and we didn't feel comfortable trying to operate in-person classes. We didn't feel like we could do it safely and efficiently, so either way we think it would have been--even if he (Cooper) opened up (the state), we don't think we could have survived very easily in that environment," said Shannon.
With cases increasing across the state, it's unclear when North Carolina will take the next step in lifting restrictions.
Shannon hopes to one day return to a physical space and connect with students in-person. Until then, she'll help folks stay centered virtually.
'Governor Cooper did the right thing': Yoga studio owner not resentful at losing 13-year-old business
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News