TROUBLESHOOTER

Customers left with worthless gift cards after changes at Fayetteville day spa

EMBED </>More Videos

Spa-goers are left with hundreds of dollars' worth of gift cards. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Changes at a long-standing Fayetteville day spa are causing problems for customers who have unused gift cards.

Spa-goers are now left with hundreds of dollars' worth of gift cards they say won't be honored.

The Renaissance European Day Spa has been a staple in the community for more than twenty years, and it's the good name that the new spa owners said they wanted to keep.

The gift card debacle started in July.

On July 2 the spa's Facebook page had posted a message that stated they were relocating. The post said the spa was going from two locations, down to one, on Purdue Drive.


The post reads in part "...rest assured that all you VIP Memberships, Gift Certificates, Series, Packages, favorite retail items and so much more are still accepted at our Purdue location."

But then customers shared with us an email they received on July 2 that said, "REDS of Fayetteville, LLC purchased some of the assets (including the right to use the name "The Renaissance European Day Spa")."

The post continued, "The purchase assets did not include any outstanding gift cards, series, coupons, or vouchers. Although not legally obligated and only as a courtesy, REDS of Fayetteville, LLC will honor gift cards, series, coupons, or vouchers that were purchased or given from the Renaissance European Day Spa-Purdue, LLC on or after July 1, 2017."

Annette Rala is one of those frustrated customers holding onto gift certificates that were bought before July 2017.

The gift cards have no expiration dates, so she wasn't in a hurry to use them.

"I don't think that anyone should be able to take my money and walk away with it," she said.

She called the spa and said that she was not happy with what she was told.

"The lady I spoke to said 'we bought the name, we thought it was a good name.' I'm like well ok you bought the name, you think it's a good name so follow up, honor what you bought," said Rala.

Michelle Fontaine is another unhappy customer who has gift certificates that were purchased before July 2017 but have no expiration dates.

She has four certificates that total $220 for the spa and said she was told that none would be honored.

Angela Hylland, another customer holding onto a spa package she got for a Mother's Day gift in 2016, said she had an appointment in 2017, but forgot the certificate so she just paid with her credit card since she knew there was no expiration date on the certificate.

But now, she said when she called the spa they told her the certificate was no longer valid.

The owners of REDS of Fayetteville, LLC would not talk to ABC11.

The owners said they started the purchase of the Renaissance European Day Spa in July 2017 and have been working on the deal the entire year. They said at one point, the deal had to be restructured.

They claimed the final purchase agreement in July 2018 only included the assets of the spa, which are the equipment, client list, lease, and the name of the business, the Renaissance European Day Spa. They insisted the deal did not take on any of the liability, like the gift card debt.

As for Annette, she said she wished the spa would have given their customers a heads up when the transition started so they could have used their gift cards. "I could have taken a group of my friends and taken them for pedicures you know? It would have been used it wouldn't have just been gone," she said.

Annette spoke to the spa owner, and even though the certificates she has were purchased in February 2017, she was willing to work with her and offered her a $200 credit for future use.

The owner also told me she's trying to be fair and work with customers in good faith as she understands their frustrations but insists the purchase deal did not include these gift cards.

When it comes to gift cards, there is no specific North Carolina law that references how gift cards are honored when ownership changes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmoneycustomertroubleshooterFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Scam email claims it caught you watching porn
Woman says safety feature in headrest suddenly deployed while she was driving
After 3 month wait, Troubleshooter gets stove installed
Job driving around promoting beer? It's a scam
More troubleshooter
BUSINESS
'Guess who's moving? You!': Apartment eviction notice goes viral
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in company's trial
Tariff trade battle harvesting angst among NC farmers
More Business
Top Stories
Raleigh man beaten by officers files civil suit against state
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Report: Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes announcer after 39 seasons
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen having gallbladder removed
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
'Constitutional Amendment:' The two words provoking today's special session at the General Assembly
Several rescued from flooded Charlotte recycling business
Show More
Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Mega Millions: These numbers could give you the best shot at the $522M
Gang of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
More News