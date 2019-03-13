Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling rifles, ammunition in 125 stores

FRESNO, Calif. -- Dick's Sporting Goods is going to stop selling guns in some of its stores.The retailer's CEO made the announcement Wednesday, saying it will pull hunting gear from 125 stores.Those plans are expected to begin in August.Dick's sporting goods says it will replace the firearms with other sporting goods.The move comes after the company announced it would ban sales of assault-style weapons after it was revealed the school shooter in Parkland, Florida bought a gun from a Dick's location.The company also stopped sales of high-capacity magazines and guns, to anyone under 21 years of age.