Business

Disneyland to offer child care financial assistance for employees

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Walt Disney Company has announced it will spend $10 million a year on a program to help Disneyland employees pay for child care.

The initiative launches this fall to help reduce some of the financial burden for child care for full- and part-time hourly and salaried cast members with children 12 years old and younger.

The company said it will build on existing programs that help workers with child care needs.

"Making quality childcare more accessible and affordable is the latest addition to a growing package of innovative programs that reflect our ongoing commitment to expand opportunities and improve the lives of our cast members. As with our Disney Aspire education initiative, my hope is that everyone who can benefit from this support will take full advantage of it," Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

The Walt Disney company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessanaheimorange countyemploymentdisneydisneylandchild care
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary father, 2-year-old daughter killed in crash on way to beach
1 dead after small plane crashes in Nash County
Missing man found dead in Lake Johnson; no crime suspected
Now Open: Budacai boba tea bar, restaurant in downtown Raleigh
Hoke County teacher accused of letting 2 students fight in class
Man charged with killing 3 Muslim students to enter plea next week
UNC high jumper chases national title
Show More
Fayetteville police seek 2 suspects who allegedly attacked Fort Bragg soldier
Claire's JoJo Siwa makeup recalled over asbestos contamination
Head-on crash closes Yates Mill Pond Road in Raleigh
WEEKEND EVENTS: Restaurant week, pimento cheese fest & food truck rodeo
Inclusive field day created for Wakefield students with special needs
More TOP STORIES News