Business

Dunkin' hiring 25,000 employees in response to locations reopening across U.S.

Dunkin' is hiring 25,000 employees across the country as its locations begin to reopen.

More and more states are trying to reopen their economy after bars, restaurants and gyms across the country have laid dormant for months.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in May to 13.3%. The government said Friday that the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month.

Dunkin' plans to run a recruitment ad campaign to fill open positions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesscoronavirusdunkin'covid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Vote to reopen bars, gyms happening Tuesday
What does defunding police really mean? Raleigh activists explain
Rocky Mount council votes 7-1 to remove Confederate monument
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Triton grads celebrated with graduation walk
Army 'open' to discussion on renaming Ft. Bragg
Remains of Fort Bragg paratrooper found on NC coast
Show More
Raleigh has most black-owned businesses in entire state
Wake County deputies find stolen grave markers
LATEST: Raleigh demonstrations continue as city lifts curfew
Addressing racism starts with teaching your kids, experts say
Black-owned Raleigh business owner preaches understanding as she rebuilds
More TOP STORIES News