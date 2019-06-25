DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews began installing high efficiency LED lights in Durham streetlights Tuesday.
Bull City leaders pushed for the upgraded lights in order to make the city more environmentally friendly and to save money in the long run.
Durham's 20,000 streetlights are being converted to LEDs as part of a partnership between the city and Duke Energy.
It will take 18 months to replace all of the lights.
Durham going more eco-friendly by placing LED bulbs in 20,000 streetlights
