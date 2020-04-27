Torero's restaurant in Durham to reopen for takeout Wednesday more than a year since gas explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In trying times for the restaurant industry, a Durham Mexican restaurant is reopening after no shortage of adversity.
With a hard road behind them and challenging times ahead, Torero's restaurant in Durham is opening for takeout service on Wednesday. Torero's was damaged in the April 2019 gas explosion that killed two people and brought down several buildings in Durham's Brightleaf Square district. It has been closed since then.
"We are very excited to reopen and start serving customers again," said Co-owner Emmanuel Martinez said. "We thought a lot about what measures to put in place to keep our customers and ourselves safe during this pandemic."
Customers can pick up their order curbside at the restaurant's Duke Street entrance or come in the restaurant to pick up their order.
Kaffeinate coffee shop owner Kong Lee and Jay Rambeaut, a first responder with Dominion Energy, died in the explosion. The building that hosts Torero's had windows blown out and a wooden panel was damaged.
