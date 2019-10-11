Business

Durham business owner plans to reopen restaurant in January after gas explosion

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been exactly six months since a gas explosion rocked Downtown Durham.

"It was a pretty dangerous situation," said Matt Kelly, chef and owner of Saint James Seafood.

Thursday night Kelly announced his restaurant will be opening in early January, as he remembered what he did that day to check in on his employees and his restaurant.

"I stopped at the old police station and ran through the gates there," he said. "I just remember it being a day I was not prepared for. There's a level of resiliency that needs to be shown and you gotta get back to work."

Kelly said the inside of his restaurant didn't sustain a huge amount of damage but they're still dealing with electricity issues upstairs.

After the explosion, they moved much of the tables, chairs, and artwork into containers outside the restaurant. Three weeks ago, they moved their inventory back inside.

"Now we're scheduling people to bring the restaurant back to its natural state," Kelly said.

He said they have to hire staff back and train them after they might have gotten other positions.

"We're just really excited," Kelly said. "The response we've had from our neighbors, Durham and the local community asking when we're going to be reopening has been great."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdurhambusinessdurham explosionrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing 3-year-old Greensboro girl found safe
Woman dead after Harnett County shooting, no suspect ID
Shifty contractor already facing charges is at it again, homeowner says
Memos blast new Wake County sheriff's handling of budget, personnel
Warrants: Ex pretended to be missing Holly Springs mom in texts
Durham mom scammed out of hundreds after finding dream rental home
Wayne County Sheriff releases more video of scuffle at county fair
Show More
Doctors urging people to get flu shots by end of October
$100,000 playground built in six hours in Fayetteville
Abandoned in London as a child, Carolina Panthers player visits home
'Future' of travel: Virgin Hyperloop One makes stop in Pittsboro
90-foot tall oak tree to be removed from downtown Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News