One of the Triangle's oldest malls is facing the possibility of foreclosure.Our news gathering partners at the News and Observer reported that Northwood Investors, which holds two promissory notes from Northgate Mall worth $62 million, will move to foreclosure if the mall's owners default in December.Northgate, like many other malls, has struggled to remake itself.Last year Duke University purchased the old Macy's store with plans to open clinics in the retail space.