NC-based Earth Fare to officially close its doors this week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- After a 45-year run, the Asheville-based grocery chain, Earth Fare will officially close its doors this week.
The organic grocery chain announced earlier in February that it would be closing its doors after filing for bankruptcy. In a press release, Earth Fare cited "financial stress" as one of the reasons for its closure.
The last day to shop at the store will be on Tuesday Feb. 25, 2020.
Earth Fare has two locations in the Triangle, a store on Moncreiffe Road in Raleigh and one in the Cary. Morrisville area on Morrisville Parkway.
Since the announcement of its closure, two Earth Fare employees filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of their more than 3,000 workers.
Earth Fare, which started in 1975, has tried "numerous strategic initiatives aimed at growth and expansion and enhancing the customer experience" in recent years, the company said. But it was not enough.
