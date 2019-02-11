Eat, drink, shop: 4 new businesses open in Cary

Duluth Trading Company
Photo: Chris K./Yelp
Duluth Trading Company, a national chain, recently opened a new outpost at 301 Crossroads Blvd., selling a wide selection of men's and women's workwear and accessories. With 4.5 stars out of five Yelp reviews, the fresh arrival is making a good early impression.
Der Biergarten Cary
Photo: greg t./Yelp
Wander over to 1080 Darrington Drive and you'll find Der Biergarten Cary, a beer garden serving German and traditional American fare. The new arrival is receiving positive attention with four stars of out five reviews on Yelp.
Alex & Teresa's Pizzeria & Trattoria
Photo: donna h./Yelp
Alex & Teresa's Pizzeria & Trattoria is a new restaurant that specializes in pizza and classic Italian dishes. With four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival at 941 N. Harrison Ave. is proving to be a popular addition to the neighborhood.
Unblemished Skin Lounge
Photo: unblemished skin lounge/Yelp
Unblemished Skin Lounge is a new medical spa and skin care spot that's located at 1330 S.E. Maynard Road, Suite #104. With five stars out of five Yelp reviews so far, the business is off to a strong start.