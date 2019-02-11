BUSINESS

Eat, drink, shop: 4 new businesses open in Cary

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and retail additions to Cary? From a trading company to a beer garden, read on for the newest spots to open recently.

Duluth Trading Company



Photo: Chris K./Yelp

Duluth Trading Company, a national chain, recently opened a new outpost at 301 Crossroads Blvd., selling a wide selection of men's and women's workwear and accessories. With 4.5 stars out of five Yelp reviews, the fresh arrival is making a good early impression.

Der Biergarten Cary



Photo: greg t./Yelp

Wander over to 1080 Darrington Drive and you'll find Der Biergarten Cary, a beer garden serving German and traditional American fare. The new arrival is receiving positive attention with four stars of out five reviews on Yelp.

Alex & Teresa's Pizzeria & Trattoria



Photo: donna h./Yelp

Alex & Teresa's Pizzeria & Trattoria is a new restaurant that specializes in pizza and classic Italian dishes. With four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival at 941 N. Harrison Ave. is proving to be a popular addition to the neighborhood.

Unblemished Skin Lounge



Photo: unblemished skin lounge/Yelp

Unblemished Skin Lounge is a new medical spa and skin care spot that's located at 1330 S.E. Maynard Road, Suite #104. With five stars out of five Yelp reviews so far, the business is off to a strong start.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineCary
BUSINESS
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Wake tourism breaks record in 2018; new hotels sprouting in Raleigh
Fayetteville woman seeks prom dresses for Native American students in need
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
More Business
Top Stories
LIVE: 16 firefighting units respond to apartment fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News