Eden Nail Bar opens its doors in Durham

Photo: Eden Nail Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new nail salon and waxing spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Eden Nail Bar, the new arrival is located at 4711 Hope Valley Road in Durham.

This establishment has multiple packages so clients can customize their pedicures and manicures. The Eden pedicure includes a sugar scrub and foot massage, while the Forbidden Fruit pedicure offers an Ultra Epsom Salt foot bath, organic spa packet, hot stone massage session and more. Manicures feature hand massages, herbal aromas and hot stone sessions.

The nail salon also offers services for kids, waxing options and add-ons like cuticle care, French polishes and callus treatments.

Eden Nail Bar has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

"This was the perfect place to get a manicure and pedicure before my wedding," Yelper Jessica H. wrote. "They have created a relaxing and inviting, yet very professional and clean environment that anyone is sure to enjoy."

Yelper Kaitlin H. added, "On top of the great experience, my nails look unbelievable. Zoe really took her time with my sensitive nails and toes. I finally found my favorite salon and can't wait to come back."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Eden Nail Bar is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
