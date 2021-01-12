Nash County egg farm pivots, gives back during pandemic

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Whether you like traditional eggs, free-range, pasture-raised, cage-free, or even organic, there's an egg farm in Nash County that can meet your needs.
The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have not spared Braswell Family Farms, but a business pivot has helped the farm survive.
"Our business model hasn't changed. Our desire to help folks, to help our communities has not changed. So we've been fortunate just to be able to stay focused and continue moving forward," Trey Braswell told ABC 11.
He can't tell you which came first the chicken or the egg, but he can tell you how his egg farming operation survived the pandemic.
"The biggest challenge for us was just shifting from, you know, thinking long range to really having a plan day to day. And then just really putting a lot of effort into keeping our folks safe," he said. "We've got to stay open; we've got to take care of our birds."
Once safety protocols were in place, business took off again.
"People were shopping in the grocery store and eating more meals at home and not going out. So the demand at retail just shot through the roof," Braswell said.
Braswell Family Farms also partnered with another nearby fresh produce supplier that pivoted to home delivery and that end of the business has performed well too.
The additional revenue stream helped Braswell continue its tradition of helping others, a tradition that has been more important than ever during the pandemic.
"There's an increased need in the food banks during this time. There's more people on government subsidies and more people out of jobs, and without income. So there's a much greater demand at the food bank. So we thankfully had an opportunity to partner with them and provide egg, fresh egg donations throughout the state," Braswell said.
Braswell said he considers it a true blessing to not only have his family business thrive during the pandemic but to also share the bounty will the many who are struggling because of the coronavirus.
