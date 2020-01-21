Business

Eli Lilly bringing more than 400 jobs to Durham County: Report

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pharmaceutical company is planning to add more than 400 new jobs in Durham County over five years.

Eli Lilly & Co. is adding 462 manufacturing, assembly and packaging jobs that will pay a minimum average salary of $71,756 a year, according to our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer.

The jobs are arranged to come in exchange for $12.4 million in incentives from local and state governments.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce approved the deal in a meeting on Tuesday morning.

Eli Lilly is headquartered in Indianapolis and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Founded in 1876, the company has plants in eight countries.
