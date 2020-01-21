DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pharmaceutical company is planning to add more than 400 new jobs in Durham County over five years.
Eli Lilly & Co. is adding 462 manufacturing, assembly and packaging jobs that will pay a minimum average salary of $71,756 a year, according to our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer.
The jobs are arranged to come in exchange for $12.4 million in incentives from local and state governments.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce approved the deal in a meeting on Tuesday morning.
Eli Lilly is headquartered in Indianapolis and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Founded in 1876, the company has plants in eight countries.
Eli Lilly bringing more than 400 jobs to Durham County: Report
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More