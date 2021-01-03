Epic Games to transform Cary Towne Center into new headquarters by 2024

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- 'Fortnite' maker and game publishing giant Epic Games continues to make big moves in the town of Cary.The company announced Sunday that it reached a deal with Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties to acquire the 980,000 square foot and 87-acre Cary Towne Center. The end goal is to transform the shopping center into Epic Games' new campus by 2024."The facilities will include both office buildings and recreational spaces, allowing Epic the flexibility to create a campus customized from the ground up to accommodate its long-term growth," a company spokesperson wrote.Epic Games has been well-established in Cary for more than 20 years and is currently housed along Crossroads Boulevard just off of Dillard Drive. The company plans to operate out of that location until the transition is complete."Having their global headquarters in Cary is fantastic. It means a lot for Cary to have such a significant corporation," Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said.Turnbridge and Denali acquired the Cary Towne Center mall in Jan. 2019, according to an Epic Games spokesperson."We're extremely proud that Epic has chosen to call Cary home for their new global headquarters, and we greatly appreciate the company's recognition of Cary's existing assets as well as the unlimited potential of the area for their growing business," Weinbrecht said. "We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the Epic team as they conceptualize their new campus, and we're honored to partner with them on this exciting new development."Epic plans to continue to work with the town of Cary, Turnbridge and Denali on the development.Jason Davis, the managing director at Turnbridge Equities, said, "After years of shifting development plans for the Center, we are thrilled the space will be utilized to its full potential and turned into something the Town and community of Cary can be proud of."