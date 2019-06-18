Business

Facebook launching its own currency, Libra, for 2 billion-plus users

By RACHEL LERMAN
SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook is launching a new digital currency to make e-commerce accessible to more people around the world.

The social media giant is announcing Libra, a cryptocurrency it is creating with more than two dozen partners including Uber, PayPal, Visa and Spotify.

The digital currency will be backed by a reserve of existing currencies from around the world likely including the U.S. dollar, the euro and the yen.

Facebook's long rumored currency will launch to the public early next year. It is likely to spark privacy concerns with people who are wary about giving Facebook more information about themselves.

But Facebook says it will keep financial data secure and separate from its social media sites.

Libra will be governed by a nonprofit made up of the founding companies and non-governmental organizations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniafacebooklibramark zuckerbergcryptocurrency
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas at risk for severe weather today
I-Team: U.S. Dept. of Education investigating Duke-UNC Consortium
Swimming safety: How to keep you and your family safe at lakes
Wake County woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40
No dreadlocks: Wendell pool owner says rules not racist
I-Team: Triangle hospitals acquiring more private practices
President Trump threatens to deport millions beginning next week
Show More
Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
25 years after O.J. Simpson Chase, pilot reflects on wild flight
Pew: World's population projected to stop growing by 2100
WCPSS parents pledge to fight after district continues to approve MVP
More TOP STORIES News