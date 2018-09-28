Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts.The company says hackers exploited the "View As" feature on the service.According to Facebook, that allowed the hackers to steal Facebook access tokens which they could then use to take over people's accounts. Access tokens are the equivalent of digital keys that keep people logged in to Facebook so they don't need to re-enter their password every time they use the app.Facebook notified law enforcement of the breach.The company says they have reset the access tokens of the almost 50 million accounts they know were affected.Facebook is also turning off the "View As" feature temporarily while they conduct an investigation.The company has not yet determined whether the accounts were misused or if any information was accessed.