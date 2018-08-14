BUSINESS

Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks

EMBED </>More Videos

Some customers claim that UBER drivers are filing false damge reports

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning against Uber drivers.

The BBB reports drivers are making false claims of customers throwing up in their cars and then charging them for the fake clean-up.

Riders can be charged up to $150 or more for the cleanup, and the money can be taken right out of their account.

If you're worried that this could happen to you, the Better Business Bureau suggests checking the driver's rating and double checking any Uber payments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessuberscambusinessbetter business bureau
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
North Raleigh: Your guide to 3 new businesses
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
Ford rolls out 10-millionth Mustang
More Business
Top Stories
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Suspect in Raleigh officer-involved shooting, chase identified
North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
20-year-old woman stabbed to death in Raleigh
Chapel Hill High School cancels varsity football season
Show More
What to look out for when using fast payment apps
Moore Co. sheriff expected to release 911 calls in fatal shooting of man
22 dead, 8 injured after highway bridge collapses in Italy
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Durham police officer honored for saving two lives
More News