Irish-themed mainstay bar in Fayetteville to remain closed as pandemic enters second year year

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the last 14 years, Paddy's Irish Pub in Fayetteville has been a mainstay on St. Patrick's Day, but one year after Governor Cooper ordered all bars to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic the bar is welcoming back its friends and family again but in a whole new way.Even though many bars are allowed to open again with limited seating, owner Paddy Gibney and his staff have decided to remain closed. Gibney calling it a personal decision."I'm blessed. Here in this country and having a business like this... but blessings come with responsibilities... There's no way I could open the doors knowing theirs a chance I could get people sick by doing so."For Paddy and his staff -- who he considers family -- they have found new ways to serve their patrons during the pandemic by opening a pop-up shop on the patio of the bar complete with merchandise and even partnering with Bright Lights Brewery in Fayetteville to create a one of a kind beer you can only find at Paddy's Pub.Paddy and his staff have even used the time they have been closed to re-imagine the bar and make it better than before. Gibney goes on to say."I wouldn't want in any other way," said Gibney "Our staying closed to be a comment on others not staying closed. It's just for us and the way we think and operate and can afford to do it... Thank God."Paddy and staff hope that with the potential end to the pandemic in sight, they hope to welcome everyone back for a proper St. Patrick's Day celebration."It will be just a better experience that way and we can just get back to our lives... together as a community... Not just as a business and we want to be a part of that, it's just not quite yet the time. It's coming though."