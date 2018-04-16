BUSINESS

Fayetteville council votes to begin process to remove embattled member

Tyrone Williams says he has done nothing wrong.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The City of Fayetteville voted Monday to approve a measure to begin the process of legally removing Councilman Tyrone Williams.

Williams is under investigation after allegedly asking Prince Charles Hotel developer Jordan Jones for $15,000 in exchange for handling a favor with a property's title.

Williams has refused to step down.

He said Monday night that he has done nothing wrong.


PCH Partner Jones has said little regarding the investigation but told ABC11 in an exclusive interview that despite the scandal embroiling Williams, PCH and the downtown development plans surrounding the stadium are "full steam ahead."
