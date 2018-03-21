Fayetteville 'March to Work' Job Fair draws hundreds

Hundreds came looking for work.

The Annual “March to Work” Job Fair underway right now at the @CrownComplexNC Expo Center. More than 100 local employers on hand. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/cvKlC5bgoY — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) March 21, 2018

The "March to Work" Job Fair drew a crowd of hundreds in Cumberland County as more than 100 employers were on hand hoping to add to their work force.Figuratively, single mother of three Andrea Lee has a full-time job. But Wednesday, she showed up to the Crown Complex looking for work that actually keeps the lights on."Bills they don't pay themselves, so they pile up," Lee said.Lee showed up to the "March to Work" job fair with her infant son in tow."I didn't have anyone to take care of him while I looked for jobs and that's another thing," Lee said. "It's hard to get out there and present myself because I have little man with me and it's not professional to do that."While applicants were encouraged to bring their best, the vibe was mostly casual as employers briefly met with job candidates through short on-the-spot interviews."It's been amazing. Some great people, ambitious, some eager people. Answered a few questions and it looks like we're going to get some people some money," said recruiter Demetrius Brown.Money is good but retired Airman Arland Flood is looking for a career."Right now, I want to do something with education," Flood said.A variety of industries were represented at the job fair including business-professional, child care, education, customer service, government, distribution, food service, health care, retail and more. Organizers are already putting together next year's event.