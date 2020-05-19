Fayetteville nail salon invests $600 in preparations for reopening in a safe way

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Phase 2 of reopening the state will mean that many stores will be back in business, including nail shops.Grand Nails in Fayetteville is one of the first nail shops in the Sandhills to adjust to the new normal. The owner has made big changes that will protect both the customers and employees."If somebody is coughing or things like that, then it's going to catch at the sneeze guard. It's not going to get through to our employees or people behind them," said owner Khoa Nguyen.The $600 investment took about a week to install and included paint, wood, shields and screws for 15 stations. According to the owner, his innovation has caught the attention of other local nail shops in Fayetteville."They say I'm doing a great job of putting these things up. Taking initiative to protect customers and employees," said Nguyen. "We're going to have to clean it after every customers if that's what's necessary."It's been a challenging two months of no income for the business owner and its employees. COVID-19 forced them to miss out on profits. They are all patiently waiting for the governor to give the green light to reopen."They keep asking when we can open up again so they can come in again and support us again," said Nguyen.