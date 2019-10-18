Fayetteville Regional Airport hosts ribbon cutting for new passenger concourse

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Regional Airport held a ribbon-cutting Thursday to unveil its newly expanded passenger concourse area leading to departure gates.
Elected leaders and business leaders had a chance to see the improvements that will open to the public in late October.
The new concourse has two gates with Jetways, and a new restaurant, Tailwinds, that will open in the spring.
An expanded seating area can accommodate 125 people and also has charging stations.
About a half-million passengers use the airport each year.
Delta Air Lines offers daily flights to Atlanta and American Airlines operates daily flights to Charlotte.
