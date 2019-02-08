ABC11 TOGETHER

Fayetteville woman seeks prom dresses for Native American students in need

When you walk past Diane Sharp's office at the Grace College of Divinity, you would think she was running a boutique.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Most of her co-workers do.

"Some people will walk by and giggle," said Sharp.

Sharp collects prom dresses and suits for Native American students in need who live at the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

"I would be too embarrassed to go not dressed up like everybody else," said Tyra Standing Bear, a 17-year-old student. "There's a lot of people who aren't able to go to stores and buy their own. Mostly because they don't have the money too."

Sharp has dedicated her life to helping others. Her latest efforts have been collecting dresses for teenagers in the Lakota tribe after learning some of her family history started there.

"There is more good than bad in the world. Just to give something that you have that's hanging in your closet and it changes a life," said Sharp.

Sharp can be reached at Dsharp@gcd.edu

Donations can also be sent to:

Yvonne DeCory, Box 415
Pine Ridge, South Dakota, 57770
