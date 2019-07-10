facebook

Facebook's new cryptocurrency, Libra, 'raises concerns' for Federal Reserve Chairman

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says that Facebook's new digital currency, Libra, "raises many serious concerns" and will be closely monitored by U.S. and overseas regulators.

RELATED: What you need to know about Facebook's new cryptocurrency

Powell says that Libra could be used for money laundering and terrorist financing, and could also threaten financial stability given that Facebook's huge user base may result in Libra's wide adoption.

Powell made the statements Wednesday at a House Financial Services Committee hearing.

"The process of addressing these concerns should be a patient and careful one," Powell says in response to questions from Rep. Maxine Waters, the California Democrat who chairs the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell also says the Fed is coordinating with other regulators, such as the Treasury Department, and other central banks overseas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfacebooklibrafederal reserveu.s. & worldmark zuckerbergcryptocurrency
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Facebook, Instagram images not loading for many users
Facebook group mocks lawmakers blasting immigrant treatment
Facebook gives all-clear after sarin scare at mail facility in Menlo Park
Disturbing Facebook posts lead to murder arrest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man lured woman out of gas station, punched, raped her: Apex police
1 trooper loses job amid investigation into ticket padding complaints
﻿Hot dog, hamburger buns sold in North Carolina stores recalled
Terrifying video shows engine trouble on plane that diverted to RDU
Storm in Gulf of Mexico expected to turn into Hurricane Barry
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
Show More
Truck crashes into collapsed Wake County road, catches fire
VIDEO: 60 teens damage, steal items from Philadelphia Walgreens
Raleigh hospice center shows caregivers what end of life feels life
4-year-old, mother killed by grandfather in Warren Co., sheriff says
Three months after Durham explosion, cleanup continues
More TOP STORIES News