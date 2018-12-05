NOW OPEN

First beauty steam bar in the country is right here in Raleigh

There's a new trend in the skin care industry and Raleigh business, Trellis Beauty started it.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
There's a new trend in the skin care industry and Raleigh business, Trellis Beauty started it. The Lafayette Village shop specializing in clean beauty products opened a Skin Owl Steam Bar in October 2018.

"The beauty steam bar is the first of its kind not only here in Raleigh but in the U.S.," said Trellis Beauty owner Tracy Trellis Gori.

"What makes it unique is we partner with Skin Owl based in LA and we carry their herbs here," Gori said.

"Depending on skin goals and skin type, we can customize herbs so if you want more hydration, if you're skin is oily or more congested, then we would do a certain blend to help with those skin types," Gori said.

Gori says steaming helps remove toxins from the skin, enhance circulation and can help products work better. Single steaming bar sessions, packages, skin care parties and monthly memberships are offered at the Skin Owl Steam Bar.
