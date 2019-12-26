Business

First-time home buyers could spend more in 2020

Housing experts say first-time homebuyers are facing costlier prices than ever.

The amount of available entry-level homes is approaching historic lows, according to realtor.com. These changes are occurring as home prices increase.

The National Association of Realtors expects the annual median real estate price to jump by almost four percent. An October article says the nation's existing home sales declined by 2.2 percent in September.

SEE ALSO | House shopping: Here's what $250,000 can get you in two different Raleigh neighborhoods

The National Association of Homebuilders says new construction, like the kind seen in the Triangle, could help with the limited amount of homes. The amount is poised to increase in 2020.

Most of those homes are expected to be out of reach for first-time buyers.

Still, new construction will let families upgrade and may actually place more entry-level homes for sale.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspersonal financehome
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville holiday marriage proposal captures hearts
SUV used to smash into multiple Wake Co. convenience stores found
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
5 children taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Raleigh
Protect yourself from scammers targeting gift cards
Volunteers, women formerly in recovery give back on Christmas
Cats Cradle celebrating 50th anniversary
Show More
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal
Popular Nash County BBQ joint to reopen after salmonella outbreak
Woman tries to pay taxes in coins
''Helping people is a good thing:' Raleigh woman's mission benefits 300 in need
More TOP STORIES News