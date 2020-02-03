A consortium of buyers, including mall owners Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Partners, are bidding $81 million for Forever 21, the ubiquitous mall staple that filed for bankruptcy protection in September.
Simon and Brookfield are Forever 21's biggest landlords. The other bidder is Authentic Brands Group, which has acquired the licensing rights to other retailers in trouble, like Barneys New York.
According to Business Insider, the only Forever 21 location in North Carolina likely to close is in Asheville.
Forever 21, based in Los Angeles, is a privately held company, founded by the Chang family.
It joined a rapidly growing list of retailers that have fallen victim to rapidly changing shopping behavior and tastes among teens who are increasingly turning away from malls and heading to online sites.
Forever 21 could be bought out of bankruptcy by group of mall owners for $81M
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More