Business

Former Boylan Brewpub owner becomes Raleigh's first barrel maker

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Boylan Bridge Brewpub, best known for its patio views of the downtown Raleigh skyline, will close this weekend and reopen in June under a new name and concept; its former owner, however, won't be far away.

Andrew Leager, who ran the brewpub for 10 years before selling to a pair of brothers from the west coast in Sept. 2018, will now be spending his days downstairs, in the basement warehouse, launching his passion project- Boylan Barrel Works.

"If it's a lost art, I wanna bring it back," said Leager of his new cooperage which he believes will be the only one in North Carolina.

Leager, who took apart an old barrel he got from TOPO Distillery in Chapel Hill to learn how it's made, walked ABC11 through his entire coopering process.

Leager got his masters in architecture from N.C. State University and always had a dream of running a brewery, distillery, and barrel works under one roof.

That dream was drowned in 2016 when a restaurant sprinkler pipe burst, flooding his warehouse below.

Now, with the pub sold and no plans for retirement, Leager is close to perfecting the cooperage equipment he designed and built or modified himself.

"I'll be making the hoops, the heads, and the staves and that's all that goes into making a barrel," he said.

He's starting small, hoping to sell his first batch of barrels to a local distillery this summer.

His one-man operation, he hopes will one day ramp up to something of an impactful industry for downtown Raleigh.

"The city deserves to have a full spectrum of businesses in downtown," said Leager. "It's not just lawyers offices and not just condos, but a little bit of light industry. And this is light industry."

Boylan Bridge Brewpub will close for good on Sunday, May 19.

Raleigh's newest brewery and kitchen will reopen in its place.

Leager said after a day of tedious barrel making, he might have to go upstairs to grab a pint.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighbrewerybusinessbeer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman mourns loss of son and boyfriend who got caught in rip current
Raleigh man charged with DWI after driving onto in-use soccer field
Triangle woman shares story about living with mental illness
How your Ring doorbell can help Fayetteville police fight crime
SAT 'adversity score' to give broader view of student circumstances
Trump unveils immigration plan at White House
Sharks on the move: How to track great whites heading north
Show More
Got to Be NC Festival, Bloomfest and other things to do this weekend
FDA recalls tattoo inks contaminated with bacteria
$26,000 'clerical error' keeps Durham mother from buying home
Police: Woman 'panics' while trying to park, drives into ravine
Road reopened after work crew hit gas line in Smithfield
More TOP STORIES News