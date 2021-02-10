Former NFL star leaves $37.5 million contract to run farm in North Carolina

Imagine having talent so great that it not only leads you to the NFL, but makes you millions of dollars and one of the most successful players in the game.
At just 26-years-old, Jason Brown became one of the highest paid centers during his career. But he soon realized he had a calling of faith to work the land and feed the hungry.
He appeared on the Tamron Hall Show to discuss his book and journey.
"God told me he had something greater in store for me."
After looking in the mirror on his 27th birthday, Brown decided he didn't like what he saw. There was more for him to do.
The Henderson native was a star offensive lineman at UNC-Chapel Hill, then had several successful seasons with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens and St. Louis Rams.
"A big inspiration from my story comes from my older brother. He was slain in service, serving our country over in Iraq and Afghanistan."
When Brown turned 27, the same age his brother was at the time of his death, it caused him to reflect deeply about what more he could do. He said he was living the life of entertainment and materialism but wanted to make a leap toward service and honor his brother.
Brown struggled in his heart with telling his family about this drastic life change to a more humble lifestyle.
He says he asked Jesus what he could do with all of the blessings he had been given. The answer he heard; I want you to feed my people.
Although Brown didn't know anything about farming, he says he began walking by faith.
Brown's wife, Tay, says she wouldn't go back. "Of course there was a transition period. I don't know anyone that wants to willingly give up comfort." She says comfort is the ultimate goal and usually what we plan our lives toward.
Tay says it literally took a changing of her mind and heart. "When Jason presented it to me, I had to fall back on my faith. I had to pray and I had to struggle with some things."
Being insecure and wondering if this decision was going to pan out for their family amounted to lots of pressure.
Brown says he had to place his trust in God, because in him, there is no failure. "This is the most epic trust fall in ever, in the world," he added.
Since 2014, First Fruits Farm has provided more than 1.6 million servings of fresh produce.
Brown's new book, 'Center: Trading Your Plans For A Life That Matters' was released on Tuesday, Feb. 9.