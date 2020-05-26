Free virtual career fair for veterans on Wednesday

Are you a veteran looking for a job? DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Mid-Atlantic Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Wednesday.
The free virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.
Here are some companies that are hiring right now in North Carolina
It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.
Dozens of employers from a variety of industries are participating in the job fair.
More information here.
