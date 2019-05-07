mother's day

Mother's Day 2019: Freebies and deals

EMBED <>More Videos

Restaurants and eateries across the country are helping celebrate Mother's Day with freebies, discounts and specials.

In honor of moms everywhere, restaurants and eateries across the country are helping celebrate Mother's Day with freebies, discounts and specials.

Baskin-Robbins: Moms can celebrate Fancy Cone Sampling day on May 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Get a free 1-oz. ice cream with a waffle cone chip dipped in chocolate and rainbow sprinkles.

California Pizza Kitchen: Heart-shaped pizzas for Mother's Day are available May 9 through May 12. Order any of your favorite CPK pizza varieties, and get it on a heart-shaped crispy thin crust at no additional charge. CPK is also donating 20% of food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases in a nationwide fundraiser for the March of Dimes. Guests just need to mention to their server that they're dining to support March of Dimes.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Heart Bagels are available for pre-order. Guests can pre-order any flavor of heart bagel by the half-dozen or baker's dozen or drop-in to surprise mom with the purchase of a plain or chocolate chip heart bagel on Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12.

Olive Garden: Nothing says "I love you, Mom" like unlimited breadsticks. This Mother's Day, when you purchase a $50 gift card, Olive Garden will throw in a $10 bonus card. Guests can enjoy favorites like Lasagna Classico, new Creamy Mushroom Ravioli and more.

Seasons 52: Treat mom to a three-course brunch menu that features the best of the spring season. Guests can choose a starter, entrée and Mini Indulgence dessert for just $29.95. Menu features five exclusive entrees including Prime Steak and Eggs and Upright French Toast. The menu will be available Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessholidayfree foodfree stuffmother's daydealsrestaurantsmothers day
MOTHER'S DAY
40 percent of moms fake reactions to gifts, study finds
Celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year
Amy Schumer gives birth to baby boy
Floral fails top BBB Mother's Day complaints
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rare disorder makes Chapel Hill boy's skin fragile as butterfly's wings
This 'one ring' robocall scam could cost you
Colorado school shooting leaves 7 students injured: LIVE
Raleigh man beaten in Alamance County, dumped off Granville County bridge
'It's a battle every day': Mom reacts after murder conviction overturned
Breaking down Wake County's proposed 10 percent property-tax hike
Man arrested in string of Fayetteville rape cases dating back to 2009
Show More
Hundreds of Wake County students, teachers attend STEMposium
Burn victims sue Conagra after cans of cooking spray explode
NC woman bites deputy, tries to swallow cocaine after chase
Man, woman shot at mobile home park in Fayetteville
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
More TOP STORIES News