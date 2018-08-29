From curry to succulents: 3 new businesses to check out in downtown Raleigh

Curry in a Hurry
411 W. Morgan St.
Photo: curry in a hurry/Yelp
Curry in a Hurry, which started off as a food truck, has opened its first brick-and-mortar location at Morgan Street Food Hall & Market.
The menu offers an array of curries, including braised leg of lamb in a curry base with tomatoes and caramelized onions. Vegan? Check out the channa masala: chickpeas cooked in a blend of spices and tomato to create a thick and rich curry. Sides include naan bread and vegetable samosas.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, the business has been warmly received by patrons.
Yelper Chris S. wrote, "Delicious. The Morgan Street location has a narrow menu based upon a few curries and some naans. All curries come on a bed of basmati rice. I have lived in Southeast Asia for two decades and can affirm that Ms. Alaksha Surti's recipes are delicious, authentic and are clearly made with great eye for quality."
Curry in a Hurry is now open at 411 W. Morgan St., so stop in to try it for yourself.
The Zen Succulent
208 S. Wilmington St.
Photo: Santana D./Yelp
The Zen Succulent is a plant and gift shop, offering home decor and more. The terrariums feature natural and preserved plants and sea life, the business says on itswebsite. It also has a store in Durham.
The shop owners hand-mix their own soils and use locally sourced plants. The remaining terrarium elements come from harvesters and fabricators in the Philippines, Japan and throughout North America.
In addition to selling plants, gifts, paper goods, home decorations, bath and body items and more, the shop offers a variety of greenery-focused, artist-led workshops on Sunday and Tuesday evenings. Each workshop involves hands-on studio time and locally made refreshments. Popular classes include Succulent Terrarium Building, Spoon Carving Basics, Floral Arranging, Modern Calligraphy and more.
The Zen Succulent currently has one review from Santana D.
She wrote, "This is the perfect green space for anyone who needs to remedy a green thumb problem. The owner is extremely knowledgeable and had something for everyone! Whether it's a plant, vessel or a tool, The Zen Succulent has you covered."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Zen Succulent is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. from Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Kaiju
170 E. Davie St.
Photo: sujung s./Yelp
Kaiju is a Korean spot, offering ramen and more. Mix and match steamed buns stuffed with sesame-glazed tofu, pickled radish and crispy bok choy; tempura cod, cabbage slaw, mango chili sauce and scallions; and fried chicken thigh, bok choy, pickled red onion and spicy mayo.
Craving ramen? The Kaiju ramen offers crispy pork belly, kale, enoki mushroom, duck fat and soft-boiled egg in a bone broth. Or, look for the traditional bibimbap dish: bulgogi, kimchi, kale, carrot, pickled cucumber, spicy bean sprouts and fried egg over rice.
Yelpers are still warming up to Kaiju, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 14 reviews on the site.
Mikkel M., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 8, wrote, "I've been twice and the ramen's been inconsistent. Good once, super salty the next time. The buns I had were good but heavy on the fry."
Yelper C H. wrote, "Our server was very attentive and helpful as we had questions about portion sizes. The food was delicious. I tried the chicken wings, a couple of the bao, and my favorite was the fries. The shared plates are fun, the drinks light up and the decor ties it together into a unique atmosphere worth checking out."
Kaiju is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)