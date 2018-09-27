BUSINESS

From Indian eateries to a salon: Your guide to 4 new businesses in Cary

Kathmandu Kitchen. | Photo: Amy S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown on the freshest new spots in Cary? From a Mexican joint to a beauty studio, read on for the newest businesses to arrive around town.

Fridas Patio Mexican Cuisine



Photo: fridas patio mexican cuisine/Yelp

First up is Fridas Patio Mexican Cuisine, located at 3470 Kildaire Farm Road. The restaurant specializes in Latin American fusion fare made with locally sourced ingredients.

Visitors can expect lunch specials like chilaquiles verdes: lightly fried tortillas topped with shredded chicken, red onion, radish, sour cream, queso fresco and salsa verde. Or, check out Frida's Bowl: black beans, yellow rice, shredded lettuce, grilled corn, queso roasted poblanos, radish, pickled onions and more mixed into one fragrant dish.

Wash your meal down with an array of soft drinks, lemonade and both sweet and unsweetened tea. Fans of aguas frescas can enjoy the tamarind or the Jamaica (hibiscus tea). For dessert, try the vanilla flan (caramel custard) topped with whipped cream and drizzled with Nutella.

Kathmandu Kitchen
Photo: amy s./Yelp

Head over to 1275 N.W. Maynard Road and you'll find Kathmandu Kitchen, a new Indian and Himalayan/Nepalese spot. The menu features dishes made in a clay oven along with popular appetizers like pakoras and momos (dumplings) with chicken or vegetables.

Noodle dishes are also on offer, including the Himalayan chow mein, prepared in a wok with house vegetables and spices, and thukpa, a hearty noodle and vegetable soup that can be served with chicken. Main courses include the dal makhani, made with black lentils, kidney beans, house spices and creamy sauce; Himalayan vegetable curry with tangy tomato sauce; and chicken tikka masala.

Anjappar Authentic Indian Restaurant



Photo: bhairavi r./Yelp

Anjappar Authentic Indian Restaurant recently opened at 101 Ledgestone Way in Stone Creek Village.

On the menu, look for starters like Chicken 65, cubes of thigh meat marinated with 65 masalas; kaadai, deep-fried and marinated Japanese quail; and shrimp marinated with ginger garlic paste and dipped in chickpea flour. There are also classic Indian eats like goat curry, lamb biryani, chicken tikka masala and idli (steamed dumplings made from a batter of rice and lentils).

Velvet Bee Wax & Beauty Studio
Photo: chris a./Yelp

Velvet Bee Wax & Beauty Studio is a new waxing and eyebrow service spot that's located inside A Suite Salon at 1385 Bradford View Drive, Suite 119. It's owned by licensed aesthetician Alejandra Morales and has waxes for sensitive and normal skin types.

In addition to a la carte waxing services for your chin, cheeks, ears, underarms, inner thighs and much more, the beauty studio offers eyebrow packages and lash tinting. (Find the full list of services and pricing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineCary
BUSINESS
Crop damage, livestock losses in NC to be more than $1.1B due to hurricane
Jobs report: Raleigh tops nationwide hiring for bridge engineers, mortgage consultants
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Health care offers more jobs this month in Raleigh, but internet tech rates higher among employees
More Business
Top Stories
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found during search
WATCH: ABC11 Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
Mosquitoes emerge as new health danger in Hurricane Florence aftermath
Graham: Dems' treatment of Kavanaugh despicable
The Triangle gears up for a busy weekend of events
Parents accuse 2 Cumberland school teachers of assaulting child with autism
First Alert Mode: Risk for severe weather today
Show More
Maddox Ritch: 911 caller said father 'didn't act like a concerned parent'
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, accuser testify on allegations
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
Read Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
Eric Reid, who filed grievance with NFL, signs with Panthers
More News