From waffles to poke: 3 new businesses near NC State

The Smashed Waffle Company/Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to know the freshest new spots by North Carolina State University (NCSU). From Instagrammable-worthy" waffles to customized poke, read on for a list of the newest destinations to arrive in this part of Raleigh.

The Smashed Waffle Company


2304 Hillsborough St., Suite 100
Photo: the smashed waffle company/Yelp

The Smashed Waffle Company is a spot to score coffee, tea and waffles. Look for the Waffle of the Week, as well as their staples, which include offerings like the Swirly Sin, the Chip Chip Hooray and the Cereal Thriller.

With a four-star Yelp rating out 81 reviews, The Smashed Waffle Company has been warmly received.

Yelper Vu N. noted, "I bought into the hype of Smashed Waffles and had to try it out. They sure lived up to what everyone has been saying. Overall, I really enjoyed the waffles at Smashed Waffles. Everything tasted great, and the service was very smooth."

Yelper Jenny P. wrote, "The waffles here are so moist (as they promised) and so delicious! Not too heavy; perfect balance of toppings, sweetness and Instagram-worthiness."

The Smashed Waffle Company is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Poke Bar


2604 Hillsborough St.
Photo: Poke bar/Yelp

Poke Bar is a spot to score personalized poke bowls, which include fresh fish, homemade sauces, spices and more. Its location across the street from NC State also makes it a prime location for students to meet, eat and study.

Poke Bar currently holds 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, indicating a strong, positive reception.

Yelper Allan W. wrote, "Poke is always five stars for me as I have the ability to substitute rice for seaweed salad and plenty of fresh fish. Here, it's stacked with protein options to choose from ... even smoked eel! I love it. Prices are excellent."

Yelper Dipti M. wrote, "This place is an Asian version of Chipotle. With a very modern decor, the staff was very helpful in explaining how things work here. The toppings were great and added a nice crunch to the overall bowl. A new concept in a great location. I'd definitely recommend this to anyone who loves Asian food and flavors."

Poke Bar is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Target


2512 Hillsborough St.
Photo: Maria c./Yelp

Located in a former bowling alley, Target opened up a small-format store across the street from NC State.

The scaled-down version of the retailer includes a curated selection of offerings, including a pharmacy and grocery section.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Target has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Kiara I. wrote, "Such a cute and convenient target for the NC State students. Literally everything you need in one spot. I like that they have an elevator in the building, which makes it accessible to all students."

Yelper Adam Z. wrote, "Awesome new Target across from NCSU! It's very small but they've packed nearly everything in here. They have a bigger grocery section than many regular Targets."

Target is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
