Garner to announce new Amazon distribution center

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --On Friday, the town of Garner is planning on a big announcement for economic development and it could have something to do with Amazon.
The town still isn't saying what exactly the announcement is about but in July, Amazon announced their plans to build a distribution center in the old Con-Agra building off of Jones Sausage Road.
Around that time Garner Town Council approved a special-use permit for a 2.6-million-square-foot distribution center, which could employ about 1,500 people.
This is different from Amazon's HQ2.
Raleigh has been named as a finalist for the new location but still no word on the status of that decision.
Officials are expected to make the announcement around 10 a.m.
In June, Charlotte also approved a brand new distribution center near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.