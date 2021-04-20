Cooper announces genetic testing company to create 374 jobs in Wake County

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Invitae Corporation, a leading medical genetics company, plans to build a major testing and laboratory facility in Wake County, creating 374 jobs and investing $114.6 million in Morrisville during the next decade, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday."Biotechnology companies continue to choose North Carolina as a trusted and reliable location to grow their companies," Cooper said. "From specialized workforce training programs to world-class research infrastructure, companies like Invitae appreciate the advantages our state delivers."The San Francisco-based company works to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine. The company's project in Wake County will be its first on the East Coast."As we continue to expand to support our rapid growth in the U.S., we were eager to identify a location on the East Coast that would improve our ability to serve our customers, improve our operational leverage, and build a talented team with connections to a vibrant life sciences community. We have found the ideal location in North Carolina," said Ken Knight, chief operating officer of Invitae. "Our mission is to make genetic information affordable and accessible for billions of people. Our new location near the Research Triangle Park will help us bring that mission to reality."The average salary of the specialized new positions will reach $91,176, although specific wages will vary depending on the job role."The town's commitment to support life science companies, and the long-awaited transformation of the Morrisville Outlet Mall into The Stitch, the new home for Invitae, have come together in an exciting announcement for our community," Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley said. "We welcome Invitae to Morrisville, and we are eager to work with you to call Morrisville home."The regional economy is expected to eventually benefit from more than $34.1 million in total payroll impact each and every year."North Carolina made a commitment many years ago to build a vibrant life science industry in our state," said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. "Today, we're seeing that vision and early hard work pay off as companies like Invitae bring new jobs and new investment to our state."Invitae will join the more than 600 other life sciences organizations in the Research Triangle region.