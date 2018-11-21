Glamour magazine moving away from print and going digital

The popular publication is doing away with its monthly print edition after nearly 80 years of being in print.
"Glamour has an important announcement to make: Our Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry shared her vision for our growth today. In 2019, we'll be doubling down on digital, expanding video and social storytelling with new and ambitious projects," the tweet read.
"Across every platform, Glamour is the ultimate authority for the next generation of change-makers; leading the conversations, informing and entertaining," Barry said. "As we head into our 80th year, I believe this to be true more than ever before!"
Our storytelling and service will continue to reach Glamour's audience on the platforms they frequent most—which means we’re going to use print the way our audiences do—to celebrate big moments with ambitious special issues rather than on a monthly basis.— Glamour (@glamourmag) November 20, 2018
Barry took over as editor-in-chief in January at Glamour after Cindi Leive's 16 years in that role.
Glamour says that they still plan to continue special print issues from time-to-time to mark big events.
The magazine features stories about fashion, beauty, entertainment, wellness and news and culture.