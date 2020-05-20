Business

Gonza Tacos y Tequila Fernway Ave location in Durham closed for good

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular Triangle restaurant group Gonza Tacos y Tequila is closing its Fernway Ave location in Durham effective immediately and will not reopen in that space.

The owners of the restaurant said their lease was up for renewal and they couldn't commit to the revised lease terms given the uncertain times.

Restaurants receive guidelines to protect customers, employees from COVID-19 during Phase 2 of reopening

That location had been open for five years.

"To say we were disappointed at the lack of flexibility, and proposed rent increase by the landlord, would be an understatement," co-owner Gonza Salamanca said.

Why restaurant workers wearing masks is not part of county health inspections

The Gonza Tacos location at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park will remain open.

The restaurant also has a partnership with Duke Athletics.

"If the right location comes available, with the right terms, we hope to have another restaurant in Durham in the near future," co-owner Carlos Rodriguez said.
Related topics:
businessdurhambusinessfoodcoronavirusreopening ncrestaurant
