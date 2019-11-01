Google buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fitbit is being acquired by Google's parent company for about $2.1 billion.With the deal announced Friday, Alphabet wades into a very crowded field. Fitbit is a pioneer in wearable fitness technology, but it's been under pressure from other device makers.Speculation swirled at the beginning of the week that a deal might be imminent. Premarket trading of shares of San Francisco-based Fitbit Inc. were briefly halted before the acquisition was announced.Alphabet said it will pay $7.35 per share for the company.The deal is expected to close next year if approved by regulators and Fitbit shareholders.Shares of Fitbit and Alphabet both rose slightly before the opening bell.