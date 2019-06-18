google

Google to spend $1 billion to build 20,000 homes in Bay Area

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Google has made a major announcement about the chronic shortage of affordable housing in the Bay Area.

The Mountain View-based company says it's investing $1 billion for 20,000 homes.

Google says the rising cost of living, has resulted in a severe shortage of affordable housing options for long-time middle and low income residents.

RELATED: Tech startup builds more beautiful Bay Area for homeless women, children

It's vowing to help build 15,000 new homes for all income levels over the next 10-years and 5,000 affordable housing units across the market.

In the coming months, Google says it will work with local municipalities to support plans that allow residential developers to build quickly and economically.

