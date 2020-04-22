Durham's Graybeard Distillery opens hand sanitizer supply to the public

The makers of Bedlam Vodka jumped at the opportunity to help out when the supply chain couldn't keep up.
"Hospitals were running low on hand sanitizer so we made the executive decision to change our ethanol production to hand sanitizer and that's what we've been doing ever since."
Here at @BedlamVodka in Durham they are distributing about 450 gallons of hand sanitizer to the general public at cost. Hit up https://t.co/HJscM1Ea7c if you’re in the market. pic.twitter.com/fjIrSXfXwH— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) April 22, 2020
Chief Commercial Officer Sam Searcy says that Graybeard will give out 500 gallons to people who need it for personal use as well as businesses that are having time just finding it.
Jonathan Fifield the General Manager at Decon Jones Toyota in Clinton made a detour on the way to work.
"Knowing that there was local companies out there that were North Carolina-based that were making hand sanitizer is important to make sure we supported the local community before we went out and tried to find it anywhere else," said Fifield.
At $50 a gallon, Graybeard is selling for close to what it costs to produce. For non-profits like Oak City Cares, which serves the homeless and those who are at risk, sanitizer is a critical need.
"It's pretty hard to come by," Volunteer Coordinator Laura Martin said. "You can get it but it's pretty expensive and we don't have a huge budget for cleaning supplies so it makes a big difference to us and it makes a big difference to the people we serve."
6000 gallons of sanitizer is ready to be bottled up and given out until the need is met.
As for Bedlam Vodka lovers, don't worry.
"We have enough vodka luckily already made and in storage to whereas those orders come in we're able to ship that out. Luckily, we've been able to completely shift to hand sanitizer production which is really helping the community."
The sanitizer is quality assured made with a couple of partners in the medical space. Orders can be placed through the Graybeard website and then you pick a time and come on through. In Durham