BUSINESS

Gynecologist sues woman for $1M for posting negative reviews

EMBED </>More Videos

A gynecologist is suing a woman for $1M over bad online reviews she posted. (KTRK)

NEW YORK, N.Y. --
Gynecologist Joon Song is suing Michelle Levine for bad reviews she posted on Yelp, Healthgrades and other sites.

Levine wrote the comments after receiving a bill she says did not reflect the services received.

Her review mentioned what she called the office's crooked business practices. Song's attorney says that's defamation.

Song is suing Levine for damages plus legal fees. Levine has since deleted her reviews and says she has spent $20,000 fighting the case.

"It's been kind of a nightmare. I just have this doctor that's been suing me for a Yelp review and he won't go away," said Levine.

She also told WCBS-TV that she does not regret writing the reviews and will continue to do so.

A spokesperson for Yelp says New York needs stronger laws to protect reviewers from lawsuits.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesslawsuitdoctorsu.s. & worldyelpNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
North Raleigh: Your guide to 3 new businesses
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
More Business
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News