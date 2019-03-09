Business

Harley-Davidson announces line of electric bikes for kids

EMBED <>More Videos

Harley-Davidson, the motorcycle manufacturer long known for its diehard fan base, is reaching out to a new audience: kids. The company announced this week that it had acquired StaCyc, Inc. and will debut a line of Harley-Davidson-branded bikes.

MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson, the motorcycle manufacturer long known for its diehard fan base, is reaching out to a new demographic: kids.

The company announced this week that it had acquired StaCyc, Inc., which produces electric bicycles designed specifically for children, and will debut a line of Harley-Davidson-branded StaCyc bikes later this year.

The bikes, which will come in 12-inch and 16-inch models, will be available from participating Harley-Davidson dealers and other retailers. Unlike the company's line of traditional motorcycles, which can run anywhere between $6,800 and $43,000, the line for kids will cost less than $700.

"The StaCyc team shares the same vision we have for building the next generation of riders globally and we believe that together, we will have a significant impact in bringing the fun and enjoyment of riding to kids everywhere," Heather Malenshek, Harley-Davidson's senior vice president of marketing and brand, said in a news release.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businesschildrenus worldbicyclemotorcyclestoys
TOP STORIES
Durham police investigating after person shot in Costco parking lot
UNC vs. Duke: Which team will take the win Saturday night?
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Cumberland County
Bucket list wish granted for UNC basketball fan battling cancer
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Man accused of having 16 pounds of marijuana won't be prosecuted
2 surrender after standoff outside Durham home
Show More
Sources: Gottfried directly linked to payments
Zion Williamson out for UNC/Duke game in Chapel Hill
Man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video
New hope but few answers in case of Raleigh woman missing since 2008
'Back to the Future' beagle litter being fostered by Saving Grace
More TOP STORIES News