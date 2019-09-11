New Harris Teeter opening at Southpoint Crossing in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Another Harris Teeter grocery store is opening in Durham Wednesday.The store and fuel center is opening at Southpoint Crossing shopping center at 8 a.m. They'll have the usual Harris Teeter offerings with discounts for reward members at the fuel center.The location is off Highway 54 and close to Interstate 40.Harris Teeter also recently opened stores at Riverview Shopping Center in Durham and Maynard Crossing in Cary.