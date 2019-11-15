Hidden Valley Ranch launches a festive holiday line

Just in time for the holidays, Hidden Valley Ranch is releasing its new holiday line filled with festive ranch-themed gifts.
Our favorite way to Ranch: ✨ HOLIDAY MERCH ✨ There's a Ranch gift for everyone on your list. 🎁 Shop Now!— Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) November 13, 2019
The collection includes holiday decor such as pillows and decorative throws to ugly sweaters and adult onesies covered in ranch bottles and snowflakes. There's even a Hidden Valley Ranch filled decorative stocking which is now available for pre-order. Items in the collection range in price from $10 to $75.